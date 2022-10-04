Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.03.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

