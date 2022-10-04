ARC Governance (ARCX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.91 Million

ARC Governance (ARCX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One ARC Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARC Governance has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. ARC Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $9,888.00 worth of ARC Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARC Governance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ARC Governance Profile

ARC Governance launched on May 8th, 2021. ARC Governance’s total supply is 95,067,444 coins. ARC Governance’s official website is arcx.money. ARC Governance’s official Twitter account is @arcxmoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARC Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARCx is a decentralized scoring protocol that powers on-chain identity and credit-score based borrowing (launching Q2 2022). After claiming a Passport, users are incentivised to improve their on-chain reputation through maximising their Scores across multiple “games” so they can be rewarded with various benefits.DiscordDocs”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARC Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARC Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARC Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARC Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARC Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.