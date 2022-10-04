Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,034,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $304,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.