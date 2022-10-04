Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,034,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $304,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
Featured Stories
