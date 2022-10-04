Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,470,000 after buying an additional 512,832 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $269,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,483.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 238,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 233,756 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

ACGL opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

