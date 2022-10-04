Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcimoto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,391,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 197,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUV shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Arcimoto to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Dawson James lowered Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Arcimoto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 115.26% and a negative net margin of 1,350.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

