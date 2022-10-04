ArdCoin (ARDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22,631.00

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.80 million and approximately $22,631.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00168365 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is an innovative blockchain-based loyalty token that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fundArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

