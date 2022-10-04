Ardor (ARDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.03 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Ardor has a market cap of $96.44 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00086898 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065398 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030414 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018023 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001772 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007675 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is ardorplatform.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars.
