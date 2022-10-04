Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $89.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

