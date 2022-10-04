ArGo Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $56,070.16 (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. ArGo has a market cap of $56,070.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.13 or 0.99980276 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051037 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00063655 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004860 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2021. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArGo

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.