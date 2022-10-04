Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

COST stock opened at $477.73 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.14 and its 200-day moving average is $516.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

