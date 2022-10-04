Ark Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.03 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Ark has a market capitalization of $65.03 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 168,233,948 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

