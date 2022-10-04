Armor NXM (arNXM) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,185.00

Armor NXM (arNXM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Armor NXM has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Armor NXM has a market cap of $3.21 million and $12,185.00 worth of Armor NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Armor NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.48 or 0.00067638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Armor NXM

Armor NXM was first traded on January 21st, 2021. Armor NXM’s total supply is 238,187 coins. The official website for Armor NXM is armor.fi. Armor NXM’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Armor NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor's arNXM vault allows users to stake wNXM tokens with Nexus Mutual without the need to lock their tokens for 90 days. It's been created to boost the amount of capital being staked in the Nexus Mutual protocol.The arNXM Vault accepts deposits of wNXM, exchanges them for arNXM at the current value (based on the amount of NXM the contract has and total supply of arNXM), then a user may withdraw to gain rewards from their staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Armor NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Armor NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Armor NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

