Artex (ARTEX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,120.00

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Artex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar. Artex has a market capitalization of $211,000.00 and approximately $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Artex Profile

Artex (CRYPTO:ARTEX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Artex is artex.app. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).”

