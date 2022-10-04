AS Roma Fan Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.85 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and $2.85 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00018579 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00086274 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064724 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017908 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001771 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00030343 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007704 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000260 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Profile
AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
