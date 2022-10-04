ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after buying an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASE Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 732,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after purchasing an additional 606,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ASE Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,715,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 16.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 779,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

