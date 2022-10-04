Asian Fintech (AFIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $965,000.00

Asian Fintech (AFIN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $965,000.00 and approximately $13,227.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech was first traded on May 30th, 2018. Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, AFIN aims to connect cryptocurrency and sustainability together, allowing holders of AFIN Coin to be involved in cryptocurrency without worrying about the damage to the environment.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

