Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $415.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 199.3% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,791 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $61,788,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $9,475,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 669,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,670 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.