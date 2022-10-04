Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.26. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,791 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,788,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 684,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.