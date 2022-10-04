AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

