ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

