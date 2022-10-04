Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,129,000 after buying an additional 162,961 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Atkore by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATKR opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.20. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $123.53.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

