Atlas Protocol Trading Up 4.8% This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $54,831.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance.”

