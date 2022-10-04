Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Atlassian by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $217.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.31. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

