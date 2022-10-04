Augur Price Tops $7.55 on Major Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Augur has a market capitalization of $57.80 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur coin can currently be bought for $7.55 or 0.00037523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 7,655,560 coins. Augur’s official website is augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
