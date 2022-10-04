Aurix 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $527,174.00 (AUR)

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Aurix has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $527,174.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurix coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aurix has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00770379 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aurix (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Age Of Cryptology (AOC) is a Play to Earn ecosystem deployed on the Binance Smart Chain which combines thrilling and entertaining lore with the possibilities that blockchain technology offers. In AOC every asset is an NFT (Non-fungible token) which allows users to be the sole owner of that asset and to have full control over it. The in-game economy also includes a utility token called “Aureo” (A former roman currency) that will work as the main game currency. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

