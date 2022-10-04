Aurora Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Aurora coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $122,910.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurora Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an Ethereum-based token that powers the platform.”

