Aurox (URUS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $240,816.00

Aurox (URUS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for $17.77 or 0.00087221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $240,816.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.13 or 0.99980276 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051037 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00063655 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

