AurusDeFi (AWX) Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. AurusDeFi has a total market cap of $81.03 million and $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurusDeFi coin can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00013430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AurusDeFi has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AurusDeFi

AurusDeFi launched on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AurusDeFi is aurus.io.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

