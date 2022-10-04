Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,782 shares of company stock worth $25,456,697. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

ADP opened at $232.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

