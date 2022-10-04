Avaware Price Reaches $0.0060 (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Avaware has a market cap of $23,947.66 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avaware has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avaware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avaware alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,073.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00272449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00137645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00723892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.00606318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00605377 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avaware Profile

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avaware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avaware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.