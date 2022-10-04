Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

RNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 4.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $813.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.97. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Read More

