Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

RNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $813.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.97. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.