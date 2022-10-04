Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $12.62 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for $12.62 or 0.00064446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,595.95 or 1.00042099 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004744 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003564 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052218 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010211 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079057 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.