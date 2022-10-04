Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.80 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for $12.62 or 0.00064446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “What are Axie Infinity Shards (AXS)?Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the governance token of the popular blockchain-based game Axie Infinity. The game was created by SkyMavis and allows players to earn income through non-fungible tokens (NFTs), by breeding, battling, and trading digital pets called Axies. Players need AXS tokens to trade Axies and can stake their coins to earn weekly rewards and participate in the protocol’s governance. New players have to buy at least three tokens, priced in ether, to truly participate in the game. Each Axie is an NFT on its own with different attributes. These pets can enter battles to earn experience points and more. They can also be bred together to create new Axie NFTs with different attributes. These new Axies can then be used or sold on the Axie marketplace. According to DappRadar, the Axie Infinity game has multiple ways to earn revenue and has been gaining popularity in developing countries like Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Venezuela as a way to earn income. Dedicated players can reportedly earn over $1,000 a month in the game. Who created AXS?The Axie Infinity game was created back in 2018 by Sky Mavis, a firm co-founded by Trung Nguyen and Aleksander Larsen. In total, the Axie Infinity team now has 25 full-time employees actively working on improving the game. The Axie Infinity Shards were launched in November 2020 with a public sale price of just $0.1 per token – meaning their price has increased over 28,000% since launch. Their launch came as part of an effort to decentralize the game Etherscan data shows there are over 10,500 AXS holders. Where can you buy AXS?The cryptocurrency is currently being traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi Global, FTX, Gate.io, Uniswap, 0x Protocol, and the Bancor Network. You can find out more about which currencies AXS is traded against and on which platforms on our analysis tab. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

