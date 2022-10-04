Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.80 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for $12.62 or 0.00064446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,595.95 or 1.00042099 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004744 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003564 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052218 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010211 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079057 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.
Axie Infinity Profile
Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
