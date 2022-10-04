Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Axonics Trading Up 4.5 %

AXNX stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $747,774.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,276.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,960 shares of company stock worth $11,951,109. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

