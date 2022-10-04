Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axos Financial to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Axos Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

