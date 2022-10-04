AXPR (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

AXPR (AXPR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, AXPR has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.30 or 0.99983974 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00063816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00078463 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

