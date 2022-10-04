Azuki Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $3.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 25,840,032 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Azuki

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

