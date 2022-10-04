Baby Doge Coin Price Down 2.3% This Week (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $221.88 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004499 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $324.92 or 0.01597150 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 coins. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby DogeCoin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the DogeCoin online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflection that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to users' wallets each transaction. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

