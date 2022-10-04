Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Update

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

BIDU stock opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40. Baidu has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,719,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 16.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,633,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

