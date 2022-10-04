Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Update

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.87.
Baidu Price Performance
BIDU stock opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40. Baidu has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.