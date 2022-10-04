Banano (BAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.96 Million

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $19,268.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003986 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004389 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,386,430,059 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

