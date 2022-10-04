BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $293,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,961. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $54,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BancFirst Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.10. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Stories

