Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 380,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bancolombia Price Performance

NYSE:CIB opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7403 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,947,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 479,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 223,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 2,317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 291,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

