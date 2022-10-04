Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its position in shares of 3M by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 4,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $1,805,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 2.5 %

MMM stock opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.85 and its 200 day moving average is $138.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.