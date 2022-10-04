Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5,105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,894 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Waste Management by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 12,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 185,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

