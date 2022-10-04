Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

