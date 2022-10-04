Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $13.63 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,123 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

