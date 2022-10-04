Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 333,719 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 333,719 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.