Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,402,000 after purchasing an additional 242,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $509,423,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.16 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.