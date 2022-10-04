Bankless DAO (BANK) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bankless DAO has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankless DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.85 or 0.99982818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078054 BTC.

Bankless DAO Coin Profile

Bankless DAO (BANK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 5th, 2021. Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bankless DAO

