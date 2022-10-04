Bankroll Vault (VLT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $196,557.68

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $196,557.68 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00021108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00272692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00138467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00733998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00604271 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

Bankroll Vault is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankroll Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

